Best Buy 2-day Sale has $250 off MacBook, iPad Pro deals, TVs, Monitors, much more

Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with a new two-day sale slated to run through Saturday. You’ll find a selection of Apple deals including up to $250 off MacBooks, iPad Pro discounts, along with the usual smattering of TV offers and more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup and enjoy your new toys this weekend. Our top picks are below.

Our top pick from this week’s sale is $200 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook. If you sign-up for student deals (it’s free!) you can save an additional $50, bringing the total discount to $250 off. This is the best offer out there on most models by $150 and one of the strongest deals we’ve seen this year.

Best Buy is also playing up its latest (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus discounts that we told you about earlier this week, that takes up to $200 off Apple’s newest release. You can also take up to $100 off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro along with the now previous generation 9.7-inch iPad marked down to $250.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s 2-day Sale include: