Best Buy 2-day Sale has $250 off MacBook, iPad Pro deals, TVs, Monitors, much more

- Apr. 13th 2018 8:20 am ET

Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with a new two-day sale slated to run through Saturday. You’ll find a selection of Apple deals including up to $250 off MacBooks, iPad Pro discounts, along with the usual smattering of TV offers and more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup and enjoy your new toys this weekend. Our top picks are below.

Our top pick from this week’s sale is $200 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook. If you sign-up for student deals (it’s free!) you can save an additional $50, bringing the total discount to $250 off. This is the best offer out there on most models by $150 and one of the strongest deals we’ve seen this year.

Best Buy is also playing up its latest (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus discounts that we told you about earlier this week, that takes up to $200 off Apple’s newest release. You can also take up to $100 off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro along with the now previous generation 9.7-inch iPad marked down to $250.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s 2-day Sale include:

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
iPad HDTV Mac

