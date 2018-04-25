Best Buy’s 4-day sale delivers up to $400 off Macs, $500 off iPhone X w/ trade, TVs, more

Best Buy has kicked off a new four-day sale this morning, discounting a wide variety of Apple products, smart home gear, HDTVs and more. You can bag free shipping on orders of $35+ or opt for in-store pickup on just about any listing. This sale is slated to run through Saturday night, so be sure to jump on any offers that might catch your eye.

Leading the way is up to $350 off Apple’s current-gen MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Best Buy is also taking $250 off MacBook Air. Even better, those with access to student discounts can save an additional $50 off in both instances. It’s free to sign-up here! Finally, Apple’s 21-inch iMac 3.4GHz/8GB/1TB is on sale for $1,300, a $199 savings off the regular price.

You can also save up to $80 on Apple’s 5th generation 9.7-inch iPad, but it’s important to note that you can do better at Staples on the 32GB version currently. If you need the higher 128GB capacity, that’s currently listed at $350.

Those interested in the flagship iPhone X can save up to $500 with an eligible trade-in and qualified activation on Verizon’s network. More details can be found on this landing page. This is one of the strongest offers that we’ve seen historically when it comes to trade-ins, which are often limited to buy one get one free situations.

More deals in Best Buy’s four-day sale include: