Best Buy is having a huge Apple Watch sale today, score cert. refurb deals on nearly every style

- Apr. 27th 2018 7:36 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is heavily discounting a wide range of Apple Watch models in certified condition. That includes the latest Series 3 models with either GPS or cellular configurations. You’ll also find high-end variations like Apple Watch edition. The sweet spot here is definitely Series 3 Sport, which starts at $263 and goes up from there. For comparison, Apple charges at least $279 when it’s in-stock. Free shipping is available across the board.

If you’ve been holding out, this is one of the strongest discounts that we’ve seen. Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products come with a 90-day Limited Warranty. More details here.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
  • 1.5″ 312 x 390 1000-Nit Display
  • Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
  • Changeable Faces with Widgets
  • Siri Integration
  • Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
  • Water Resistant to 164′
  • Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • Apple watchOS 4.0

Apple Watch

