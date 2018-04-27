Best Buy is having a huge Apple Watch sale today, score cert. refurb deals on nearly every style

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is heavily discounting a wide range of Apple Watch models in certified condition. That includes the latest Series 3 models with either GPS or cellular configurations. You’ll also find high-end variations like Apple Watch edition. The sweet spot here is definitely Series 3 Sport, which starts at $263 and goes up from there. For comparison, Apple charges at least $279 when it’s in-stock. Free shipping is available across the board.
If you’ve been holding out, this is one of the strongest discounts that we’ve seen. Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products come with a 90-day Limited Warranty. More details here.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
- Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
- 1.5″ 312 x 390 1000-Nit Display
- Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
- Changeable Faces with Widgets
- Siri Integration
- Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
- Water Resistant to 164′
- Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
- Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
- Apple watchOS 4.0