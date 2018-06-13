Beat the avg. price at $1 and rising to score the entire 2018 Super Mac Bundle

Want to do more with your Mac this year? The 2018 Super Mac Bundle gives your Apple machine a new lease on life, with ten of our favorite apps — including Aurora HDR 2018 Express and Whitesmoke. Today only, you can beat the average price and score the entire bundle at 9to5Toys Specials. There’s over $650 worth of value here, all considered.

Whether you want to upgrade your photography or simply rip a few DVDs, this bundle has you covered. Every app is there on merit, based on feedback from users.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

Aurora HDR 2018 Express ($40.00 value) — create stunning HDR photos with one or more images Softorino YouTube Converter ($19.95 value) — grab your favorite YouTube videos for offline viewing skEdit ($29.99 value) — code websites at speed with this feature-rich text editor Movavi Mac Cleaner ($39.95 value) — clear out the junk from your hard drive iCareFone for Mac ($64.95 value) — transfer files to and from your iOS devices with ease Yummy FTP Pro: Lifetime License ($29.99 value) — this sleek FTP client helps you make secure online file transfers Disk Drill PRO 3 ($89.00 value) — recover deleted files and folders with one click MacX DVD Ripper Pro ($67.95 value) — rip your favorite DVDs to watch on Apple and Android devices ContactsMate 4 ($49.99 value) — organize your contacts from Google, iCloud, Exchange, LinkedIn, and more WhiteSmoke Premium: 2-Year Subscription ($240.00 value) — get a heads-up on grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style errors

You can pay what you want for one app or beat the average price paid to unlock the full line-up, worth $672.