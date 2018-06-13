Beat the avg. price at $1 and rising to score the entire 2018 Super Mac Bundle

- Jun. 13th 2018 11:24 am ET

View Comments

Want to do more with your Mac this year? The 2018 Super Mac Bundle gives your Apple machine a new lease on life, with ten of our favorite apps — including Aurora HDR 2018 Express and Whitesmoke. Today only, you can beat the average price and score the entire bundle at 9to5Toys Specials. There’s over $650 worth of value here, all considered.

Whether you want to upgrade your photography or simply rip a few DVDs, this bundle has you covered. Every app is there on merit, based on feedback from users.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

  1. Aurora HDR 2018 Express ($40.00 value) — create stunning HDR photos with one or more images
  2. Softorino YouTube Converter ($19.95 value) — grab your favorite YouTube videos for offline viewing
  3. skEdit ($29.99 value) — code websites at speed with this feature-rich text editor
  4. Movavi Mac Cleaner ($39.95 value) — clear out the junk from your hard drive
  5. iCareFone for Mac ($64.95 value) — transfer files to and from your iOS devices with ease
  6. Yummy FTP Pro: Lifetime License ($29.99 value) — this sleek FTP client helps you make secure online file transfers
  7. Disk Drill PRO 3 ($89.00 value) — recover deleted files and folders with one click
  8. MacX DVD Ripper Pro ($67.95 value) — rip your favorite DVDs to watch on Apple and Android devices
  9. ContactsMate 4 ($49.99 value) — organize your contacts from Google, iCloud, Exchange, LinkedIn, and more
  10. WhiteSmoke Premium: 2-Year Subscription ($240.00 value) — get a heads-up on grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style errors

You can pay what you want for one app or beat the average price paid to unlock the full line-up, worth $672.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp