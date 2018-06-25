Pick up Anker’s top-rated 10-ft. Powerline+ Lightning Cable for $14, more from $4

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its 10-foot Powerline+ II MFi Lightning Cable in black for $13.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANKER454 is applied during checkout. Also available in red, silver and gold. That’s good for 30% off the regular going rate and the best that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Anker’s Powerline Lightning cables are known for having exceptional durability. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by 400 Amazon reviewers.

More Anker deals at Amazon:

Staying Power: Lasts 30x longer than ordinary cables-proven in a laboratory environment to withstand 30000 bends. Amazing Strength: One of the toughest cables ever created, with tensile strength capable of withstanding 175 lbs. Apple Certification: MFi certified for flawless compatibility with Apple Lightning devices, ensuring the highest possible charging speeds.

