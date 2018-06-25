Belkin’s nifty Apple Pencil Carrying Case + Stand now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Belkin Apple Pencil Carrying Case and Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a 33% savings off the regular going rate and the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon since January. This nifty accessory keeps your Apple Pencil on hand while traveling with designated storage for replacement tips. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Belkin Apple Pencil Case features:
- Apple pencil stand provides all-in-one storage
- Individual storage compartments for easy organization
- Holds Apple pencil, Lightning adapter, pencil cap, and extra pencil tip
- High-gloss PC exterior with protective lid
- Fabric lining for added protection