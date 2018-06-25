Belkin’s nifty Apple Pencil Carrying Case + Stand now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

- Jun. 25th 2018 11:48 am ET

$20
View Comments

Amazon offers the Belkin Apple Pencil Carrying Case and Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a 33% savings off the regular going rate and the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon since January. This nifty accessory keeps your Apple Pencil on hand while traveling with designated storage for replacement tips. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Belkin Apple Pencil Case features:

  • Apple pencil stand provides all-in-one storage
  • Individual storage compartments for easy organization
  • Holds Apple pencil, Lightning adapter, pencil cap, and extra pencil tip
  • High-gloss PC exterior with protective lid
  • Fabric lining for added protection
$20

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
belkin

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp