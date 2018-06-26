Green Deals: Sun Joe 14A Electric Pressure Washer $140 shipped, more

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2030PSI 14A Electric Pressure Washer for $139.99 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Originally $199, it more recently sells for around $170. This pressure washer sports a 14A motor, five quick-connect spray tips, and a 20-foot hose. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Tackle your toughest home, outdoor and auto cleaning projects with ease with the Sun Joe SPX4001 Electric Pressure Washer! Cut your outdoor cleaning chores down to size, and Go With Joe – the SPX4001 Electric Pressure Washer from Sun Joe. Other premium features on the SPX4001 include an onboard hose reel for quick and easy clean-up and storage, a 20-foot high pressure hose, and 35-foot power cord.