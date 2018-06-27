These noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones fall to $36 shipped (Reg. $60)

- Jun. 27th 2018 3:43 pm ET

View Comments

Bluedio (100% positive feedback in the past year) via Amazon offers its T5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $35.99 shipped when code AUOWMMQE has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $60, today’s price drop is good for a $25 discount and is the lowest we’ve seen these headphones go for. Rated 4.2/5 stars

T5 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones features:

  • T5 adopts the Active Noise Cancelling technology, which continuously measures, compares and reacts to outside noise—then cancels them with the opposite signal, to bring you crystal-clear sound.
  • After the chip is upgraded and optimized, it reduces Bluetooth power consumption and greatly increases battery life.
  • The use of anti-ear pads design allows the earmuff diameter and front cavity to expand in volume and is more comfortable for long wearing.
  • Adopting the all titanized 57mm drive units and Bluedio Vector Flow Technology, the bass of T5 is powerful.
  • T5 continues T4’s rotational structure design and CD pattern mirror treatment, and is more sophisticated in color matching.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
bluedio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go