Upgrade to a dual sensor, motion-activated Moen Faucet today at over $100 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Moen Arbor Motionsense Touchless Kitchen Faucet in chrome from $246.76 shipped. The Oil-Rubbed Bronze and Stainless colorways start at $260, but all three options are at the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. For comparison, they start at $352 at Home Depot. This is the 2-sensor model with both motion activation and typical one-handle operation. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Moen Arbor Motionsense Touchless Faucet:
- TWO SENSORS: MotionSense delivers exceptional hands-free touchless convenience with double sensors, allowing a simple hand movement to trigger the flow of water
- POWER CLEAN: Power Clean spray technology provides 50 percent more spray power versus most of our pulldown and pullout faucets without the Power Clean technology
- RETRACTABLE: Equipped with the Reflex system for smooth operation, easy movement and secure docking of the spray head
- EASY TO INSTALL: Features Duralock quick connect system for easy installation