Grab the full version of Civilization VI for iPad at just $24 (Reg. $60)

Civilization VI for iPad is a free-to-try type of experience that offers 60 turns before you have to hit the IAP section for the full game. It normally goes for $60 but is now available for $23.99 for a limited time. This is beating the previous deal and the launch pricing we saw at $30. Ratings are somewhat split here at 3.5/5 from thousands, but the Civ games have stood the test of time and this one of the better strategy games on iPad. More details below.

Civilization VI offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time. Play as one of 20 historical leaders including Roosevelt (America) and Victoria (England).

Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Become Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. Wage war, conduct diplomacy, advance your culture, and go head-to-head with history’s greatest leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.