Tower’s Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Kit is $150 off for today only

- Jun. 27th 2018 11:52 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Tower Adventurer 2 Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) Kit for $449.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate shipping fee will apply. The 10-foot model regularly sells for $607 on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from 240 customers. It goes for $599 direct and this is the lowest price we can find. It includes everything you need to get going this summer including the board, pump, paddle and more.

Tower Paddle Board Inflatable SUP Kit:

These Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer Bundles include the board, paddle, and high-pressure hand pump… everything you need to hit the waves. The innovative paddle board is 2″ thicker than the average inflatable stand-up paddle board, and made from extremely rugged, military grade materials. The result is a dramatically more rigid paddle board that floats higher in the water, meaning no wet feet.

