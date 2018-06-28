Bring home Dyson’s Ball Animal Vacuum for $230 (Refurb, Orig. $650), more from $144

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the certified refurbished Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum with Bonus Tools in fuchsia for $230 shipped. For comparison, this model originally sold for $650 new and is listed at $270 in refurbished condition on the Dyson eBay store. Amazon usually has today’s listing at $389 where it’s rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 customers. It ships with a 6 month Dyson warranty and more.
More Dyson vacuum’s on sale:
- Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless: $144 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Use code PARTYINUSA
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless: $250 (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Use code PARTYINUSA
Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum:
- This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, includes all original accessories, and a 6 month Dyson limited warranty against original defects in materials & workmanship; warranty covers private household use in accordance with the owner’s manual
- Tools included: Tangle-Free Turbine Tool, Stiff Bristle Brush, Soft Dusting Brush, Reach Under Tool, Up Top Tool, Mattress Tool, Stair Tool, and the Combination Tool
- Self-adjusting cleaner head for all floor types; active base plate automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors
- Bagless with HEPA filtration; hygienic bin emptying, just push the button to release- no need to touch the dirt