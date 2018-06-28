Bring home Dyson’s Ball Animal Vacuum for $230 (Refurb, Orig. $650), more from $144

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the certified refurbished Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum with Bonus Tools in fuchsia for $230 shipped. For comparison, this model originally sold for $650 new and is listed at $270 in refurbished condition on the Dyson eBay store. Amazon usually has today’s listing at $389 where it’s rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 customers. It ships with a 6 month Dyson warranty and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Head over to the rest of today’s Gold Box Deals right here.

More Dyson vacuum’s on sale:

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum: