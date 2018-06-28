Gigabyte’s AORUS GTX 1080 Ti drops to $728 shipped (Reg. $810+)

- Jun. 28th 2018 4:48 pm ET

$728
View Comments

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Gigabyte AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card for $727.99 shipped. Currently $810 at Amazon and a bloated $840 at Newegg’s own website, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in nearly a year and is the best available. Graphics cards are finally starting to come back down in pricing, and this is within about $10 of the lowest we’ve ever tracked historically at Amazon. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti features:

  • Core Clock (MHz): 1708/1594 (Boost/Base) in OC Mode and 1683/1569 (Boost/Base) in Gaming Mode
  • WINDFORCE Stack 3X 100mm Fan Cooling System with Advanced Copper Back Plate Cooling
  • RGB Fusion – 16.8M customizable color lighting
  • Protection Metal Back Plate
  • Built for Extreme Overclocking 12+2 Power Phases
$728

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg Gigabyte

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)