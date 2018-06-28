Gigabyte’s AORUS GTX 1080 Ti drops to $728 shipped (Reg. $810+)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Gigabyte AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card for $727.99 shipped. Currently $810 at Amazon and a bloated $840 at Newegg’s own website, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in nearly a year and is the best available. Graphics cards are finally starting to come back down in pricing, and this is within about $10 of the lowest we’ve ever tracked historically at Amazon. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Gigabyte AORUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti features:
- Core Clock (MHz): 1708/1594 (Boost/Base) in OC Mode and 1683/1569 (Boost/Base) in Gaming Mode
- WINDFORCE Stack 3X 100mm Fan Cooling System with Advanced Copper Back Plate Cooling
- RGB Fusion – 16.8M customizable color lighting
- Protection Metal Back Plate
- Built for Extreme Overclocking 12+2 Power Phases