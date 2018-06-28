Enjoy those summer reads on a new Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $90 (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers its Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s deal is $10 less than our Father’s Day mention and a match for the best that we’ve tracked this year. Perfect for summer reading, the Kindle Paperwhite features a backlit high-resolution display with minimal glare. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 61,000 reviewers.
Kindle Paperwhite features:
- Now available in black or white
- Higher resolution display (300 ppi) – with twice as many pixels
- Built-in adjustable light – read day and night
- No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets
- A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours
- Massive selection, low prices – over a million titles under $3
- Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles