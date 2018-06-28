Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7

The summer is upon us, and many of us are traveling for family vacations. Being on the move with family can often be stressful, but having the right gear can make it a lot easier. Whether it’s a device to charge your fleet of iPhones/iPads or having the right bag for the beach, having a plan prior to setting off on a vacation can make the entire trip go a lot smoother.

One of the first things I love to remind people about when traveling is to not overpack. If you are going to the beach for a week, don’t take ten books. If you’ll only have three people on the beach, you don’t need a cooler that holds twenty drinks at once. Think through your days, what you’ll want to have, and what you really don’t need. Here’s a list of five items you should consider:

Most families will end up traveling with multiple devices. Between iPhones, iPads, and other USB powered devices, I don’t want to have to pack multiple chargers and surge protectors. This Anker device has 60W of power so that it can charge multiple devices at once. For the family with a lot of devices, Anker also offers a 10 port option. You can plug this device up in your hotel or condo, and then charge everything at once.

Many people take a water bottle and a Bluetooth speaker to the pool or the beach. Why not combine them? The IceWater branded one has 4.5 stars on Amazon and is extremely affordable. It’s rain, sand, splash, and dust proof. The five-watt speaker has an eight-hour playback time. Why carry two items when one can do the same thing?

Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag – $15 and up

When you are headed to the pool or the beach, having a great bag is an essential item. You need something with sturdy handles and plenty of room. The Dejaroo bag has enough space for towels, water bottles, keys, sunscreen, and more. It’s waterproof, so if it gets splashed a bit, it’ll quickly dry. Its mesh design makes it easy to get sand out of it prior to going inside.

Digging a hole for an umbrella can be tedious work. Often, you dig a nice hole, and then the wind has a way of working the umbrella loose. Eliminate that problem with the Beachr sand anchor. You dig this anchor into the ground, lock your umbrella into the anchor, and then relax. It’s made to withstand up to 50 MPH winds as well. If you need a new umbrella, can you buy one with an anchor built-in. I really like the Tommy Bahama branded umbrellas.

Although a lot of phones claim to be waterproof and water-resistant, I still want to keep my iPhone away from the sand and water. Anker’s Universal Waterproof Case will keep your phone safe in 32 feet of water along with snow, dust, mud, and rain. It includes a simple snap and lock mechanism to insert your phone. It also has a neck strap for easy carrying.