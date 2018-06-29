Bella Single Serve Coffeemaker brews ground beans & K-cups for $30 (Reg. up to $80)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Single Serve Coffeemaker (BLA14585) for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Daily Deals. Regularly as much as $80, this is up to $50 in savings, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. It features a 40-oz. water reservoir and supports both ground coffee and K-cups. Rated 4+ stars.

Brew a fresh cup of coffee to start your day with this Bella single-serve coffee maker. The 40-oz. water reservoir limits the need for refills, and the pressurized pump gets the most out of every K-Cup. Adjust the brew size of this Bella single-serve coffee maker to brew the amount of coffee you want each morning.

Brews ground coffee and K-cups

For versatile use.

Programmable cup volume

Allows you to set your coffee size to your own personal preferences.

Pick up quickly after brewing is complete

A removable drip tray detaches easily from the machine.