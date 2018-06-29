Die Another Day … or at least grab The Ultimate James Bond Collection for $140 (Reg. $180)

- Jun. 29th 2018 9:13 am ET

$140
View Comments

Amazon offers The Ultimate James Bond Collection on Blu-ray for $139.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $225, we’ve seen it sell for around $180 and as low as $155 recently. Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon this year. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

James Bond Ultimate Collection features:

This one-of-a-kind boxed set includes gorgeous Bond women, nefarious villains and charismatic stars, featuring {$Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Experience BOND with this fitting tribute to the most iconic and enduring secret agent in movie history. This multi-disc release features over 120 hours of bonus features, including the feature length documentary Everything or Nothing.
$140

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Media

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp