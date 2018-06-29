AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X w/ RGB Cooler drops to $246.50 shipped (Reg. $320)

Refurbforless (97.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8 Core 3.7GHz CPU in new condition for $246.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally $329, Amazon and Newegg both have dropped this CPU down to $320. We’ve never seen it fall below that before today, where it’s now 25% off its regular price. AMD’s Ryzen platform is great for productivity or gaming computer builds, and the included cooler means that’s one less thing to buy when building a PC. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU features:
- 2nd Gen Ryzen
- AMD StoreMI Technology
- AMD SenseMI Technology
- AMD Ryzen Master Utility
- Socket AM4
- Max Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
- DDR4 Support
- Unlocked Processor
- Thermal Design Power 105W
- AMD Wraith Prism Cooler Included