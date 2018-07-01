Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S Mouse returns to $50 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere S2 Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, Newegg, Office Depot and Staples. Normally selling for $60, today’s price drop returns to the Amazon all-time low and is the lowest out there. This mouse makes it easy to control multiple computers thanks to its built-in Logitech Flow feature. Over 380 shoppers have left as 4.1/5 star rating.
Logitech MX Anywhere S2 Mouse features:
- Logitech Flow allows you to seamlessly control multiple devices and even copy-paste content and documents between those computers
- TRACKS VIRTUALLY ANYWHERE – even on glass
- RECHARGABLE BATTERY – Up to 70 days of power on single charge
- DUAL CONNECTIVITY – Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology
- Hyper fast scrolling