Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S Mouse returns to $50 shipped (Reg. $60)

- Jul. 1st 2018 10:23 am ET

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere S2 Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, Newegg, Office Depot and Staples. Normally selling for $60, today’s price drop returns to the Amazon all-time low and is the lowest out there. This mouse makes it easy to control multiple computers thanks to its built-in Logitech Flow feature. Over 380 shoppers have left as 4.1/5 star rating.

Logitech MX Anywhere S2 Mouse features:

  • Logitech Flow allows you to seamlessly control multiple devices and even copy-paste content and documents between those computers
  • TRACKS VIRTUALLY ANYWHERE – even on glass
  •  RECHARGABLE BATTERY – Up to 70 days of power on single charge
  • DUAL CONNECTIVITY – Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology
  • Hyper fast scrolling

