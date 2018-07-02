Get your podcast/recording setup in order w/ AmazonBasics Mic Stands for $12

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Tripod Boom Microphone Stand for $11.73. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Perfect for your home podcast/recording setup, this is roughly 35% below the regular price tag and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 customers.
AmazonBasics Tripod Boom Microphone Stand:
- Tripod boom microphone stand holds microphone securely in place
- Long boom arm with molded plastic counterweight for horizontal placement
- Versatile design folds flat for use as straight mic stand
- Sturdy steel construction; ultra-light for easy transport
- Compatible with 3/8-inch to 5/8-inch adapter; clip-on cable holder keeps cords out of the way