Get your podcast/recording setup in order w/ AmazonBasics Mic Stands for $12

- Jul. 2nd 2018 11:27 am ET

View Comments

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Tripod Boom Microphone Stand for $11.73. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Perfect for your home podcast/recording setup, this is roughly 35% below the regular price tag and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

AmazonBasics Tripod Boom Microphone Stand:

  • Tripod boom microphone stand holds microphone securely in place
  • Long boom arm with molded plastic counterweight for horizontal placement
  • Versatile design folds flat for use as straight mic stand
  • Sturdy steel construction; ultra-light for easy transport
  • Compatible with 3/8-inch to 5/8-inch adapter; clip-on cable holder keeps cords out of the way

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
AmazonBasics

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard