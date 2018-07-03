Calvin Klein’s Independance Day Sale knocks an extra 50% off summer styles + free delivery

Calvin Klein is having its Independence Day Sale with an extra 50% off select items and free delivery. Plus, take an extra 20% off clearance items with promo code GET20 at checkout. Our top pick for men is the Regular Fit Logo Henley T-Shirt for $25, which is 50% off its original rate. This shirt is an essential that can be worn with jeans or shorts alike and also would look great in the fall under a jacket. You can also pair this shirt with the Slim Fit Slub Shorts that are also marked down to $30, which is $40 off its original price.
Our top picks for men include:
- Albe Leather Boot $75 (Orig. $150)
- Regular Fit Logo Henley $25 (Orig. $50)
- Regular Fit Stripe Shirt $45 (Orig. $90)
- Slim Fit Slub Shorts $30 (Orig. $70)
- Saffiano Aviator Wallet $35 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Performance Colorblock Leggings $25 (Orig. $55)
- Faded Denim Mini Skirt $30 (Orig. $70)
- Piped Cold Shoulder Halter Top $35 (Orig. $80)
- Performace Crewneck Logo Shirt $22 (Orig. $49)
- Eyelet V-Neck 3/4 Dress $85 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
In case you missed it, GAP Factory is having its 4th of July Sale with 50 to 70% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your purchase.