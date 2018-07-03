Yamaha’s AirPlay-enabled Speaker falls to new Amazon all-time low at $81 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Yamaha WX-010 MusicCast Wireless Speaker with AirPlay in black for $80.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This speaker sports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for wireless audio playback and works with Alexa, AirPlay and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Yamaha WX-010 MusicCast Speaker features:
- 1″ Tweeter & 3.5″ Woofer
- Dual Passive Radiators
- Bluetooth, AirPlay, Wi-Fi, & DLNA
- Ethernet Connectivity
- MusicCast Mobile App for Easy Control
- Can Pair with Other MusicCast Components
- Wall Mountable via 1/4″-20 Thread