Yamaha’s AirPlay-enabled Speaker falls to new Amazon all-time low at $81 (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 1:34 pm ET

Amazon offers the Yamaha WX-010 MusicCast Wireless Speaker with AirPlay in black for $80.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This speaker sports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for wireless audio playback and works with Alexa, AirPlay and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

 Yamaha WX-010 MusicCast Speaker features:

  • 1″ Tweeter & 3.5″ Woofer
  • Dual Passive Radiators
  • Bluetooth, AirPlay, Wi-Fi, & DLNA
  • Ethernet Connectivity
  • MusicCast Mobile App for Easy Control
  • Can Pair with Other MusicCast Components
  • Wall Mountable via 1/4″-20 Thread

