Yuneec’s Breeze 4K Camera Drone packs iPhone control for $149 (Reg. $200)

- Jul. 3rd 2018 4:19 pm ET

View Comments

Walmart offers the Yuneec Breeze Smartphone-enabled 4K Camera Drone for $149 shipped. Normally selling for $200 at Best Buy, that’s good for a $50 discount, with today’s price drop matching our previous mention. For comparison is at the lowest it has sold for this year. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Yuneec Breeze 4K Camera Drone features:

  • App Enabled
  • 12 Minute Flight Time
  • Device Ready
  • 260 Foot Range
  • Automated Flight Modes
  • 4K Video Resolution
  • 13MP Still Images
  • Follow Me Mode
  • Indoor Positioning System (IPS)
  • 720 HD Live View
  • Social Media Sharing
  • Controller Included

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
drones

drones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go