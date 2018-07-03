Yuneec’s Breeze 4K Camera Drone packs iPhone control for $149 (Reg. $200)

Walmart offers the Yuneec Breeze Smartphone-enabled 4K Camera Drone for $149 shipped. Normally selling for $200 at Best Buy, that’s good for a $50 discount, with today’s price drop matching our previous mention. For comparison is at the lowest it has sold for this year. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Yuneec Breeze 4K Camera Drone features:
- App Enabled
- 12 Minute Flight Time
- Device Ready
- 260 Foot Range
- Automated Flight Modes
- 4K Video Resolution
- 13MP Still Images
- Follow Me Mode
- Indoor Positioning System (IPS)
- 720 HD Live View
- Social Media Sharing
- Controller Included