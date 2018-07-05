Workout w/ AUKEY’s IPX4-certified Latitude Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones at $18

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Latitude Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones for $17.93 Prime shipped when code V6QJUIMU is used at checkout. Regularly around $26, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a pair of headphones to work outside in, this is a great option that won’t break the bank. The magnets on the back of each earbud keeps them easily organized and from falling off of your neck. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

AUKEY Latitude Bluetooth Headphone features:

aptX technology for purer wireless audio over Bluetooth 4.1 (with aptX-compatible devices)

Get rich, robust sound with punchy bass and a choice of three EQ sound signatures

Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a customized, firm fit with excellent noise isolation

8 hours of music (about 120 songs) or 240 hours of standby time on a single 1.5-hour charge

IPX4-certified water-resistant with internal nano-coating to withstand sweat and rain on your run