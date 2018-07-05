Workout w/ AUKEY’s IPX4-certified Latitude Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones at $18

- Jul. 5th 2018 3:48 pm ET

View Comments

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Latitude Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones for $17.93 Prime shipped when code V6QJUIMU is used at checkout. Regularly around $26, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a pair of headphones to work outside in, this is a great option that won’t break the bank. The magnets on the back of each earbud keeps them easily organized and from falling off of your neck. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

AUKEY Latitude Bluetooth Headphone features:

  • aptX technology for purer wireless audio over Bluetooth 4.1 (with aptX-compatible devices)
  • Get rich, robust sound with punchy bass and a choice of three EQ sound signatures
  • Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a customized, firm fit with excellent noise isolation
  • 8 hours of music (about 120 songs) or 240 hours of standby time on a single 1.5-hour charge
  • IPX4-certified water-resistant with internal nano-coating to withstand sweat and rain on your run

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Headphones aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)