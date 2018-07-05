Upgrade your bed sheet set at Amazon from $46.50 shipped for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Threadmill Home Linen (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering some notable prices on its bed sheet sets. Starting from $46.50 or so, everything in the sale ships free and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. Our top pick is the Queen-sized 800 Thread Count Cotton Solid Sateen Sheet Set for $57.59. Regularly around $74, this is the lowest we can find and the best Amazon has offered it for. More details below.

Threadmill Home Solid Sateen Sheet Set:

  • HIGH QUALITY LIVING: Slip into Luxury, exceptionally smooth and soft to the touch, the Opulence 800 Thread Count sheet sets feature Extra-long staple cotton allowing you to relax into its cool comfort.
  • SUSTAINABILITY: Sustainable product without compromising on the comfort and style. Made in a state of the art vertically integrated factory entirely powered by Solar and Wind energy. No plastics are used in packaging. Sheet sets are packed in a re-useable tote bag made from 100% ELS cotton.
  • CRAFTSMANSHIP: Meticulous craftsmanship and expertly woven from the finest extra-long staple cotton yarns to produce super soft luxurious feel which are breathable and long-lasting.

