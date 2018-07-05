Keep 100 cans cold in the Coleman 70-Qt. Marine Cooler for $40 (Reg. $50+)

Walmart is offering the Coleman 70-Qt. Xtreme Marine Cooler for $39.95 shipped. Regularly $50 at Walmart, it goes for even more at Home Depot and closer to $48 at Amazon. Perfect timing for summer getaways or the lake house, it can hold up to 100 cans, cup holders and keep your stuff cold for up to 5 days. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Walmart customers. More details below. 

Coleman 70 qt Xtreme Marine Cooler:

Take the new, stylish convenience of this Coleman 70 qt Xtreme Marine Cooler with you on the boat. While your friends revel in the sleek new look, you’ll enjoy the added improvements that better fit your lifestyle. Thise redesigned Coleman beverage cooler is now large enough to hold up to 100 cans. As you enjoy that cold beverage, relax on the Have-A-Seat Lid that supports up to 250 lbs. The four molded cup holders on this outdoor cooler help prevent spills and the No Crush Comfort Handles offer up a pinch-free grip on the sides. Inside the cooler’s walls, extra ThermOZONE Insulation holds the cold for five days in temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and still performs amazingly on hotter days. 

