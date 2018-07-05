Keep 100 cans cold in the Coleman 70-Qt. Marine Cooler for $40 (Reg. $50+)

Walmart is offering the Coleman 70-Qt. Xtreme Marine Cooler for $39.95 shipped. Regularly $50 at Walmart, it goes for even more at Home Depot and closer to $48 at Amazon. Perfect timing for summer getaways or the lake house, it can hold up to 100 cans, cup holders and keep your stuff cold for up to 5 days. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Coleman 70 qt Xtreme Marine Cooler: