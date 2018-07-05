Anker’s latest RoboVac 30 robotic vacuum gets its first price drop to $240 shipped

EufyHome (an Anker sister brand) via Amazon offers its RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $239.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $30 discount on the newly-released vacuum, is the first price drop we’ve tracked and an all-time low. Reviews are still coming in, but other Eufy Robotic Vacuum are highly-rated at Amazon.
Eufy RoboVac 30 features:
- Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips to focus your cleaning, and the slim (2.85”) vacuum uses 1500Pa* to clean only the areas you want.
- BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
- A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.