Rocket League is FREE to play this weekend on Xbox and Steam

Rocket League is FREE to play this weekend on Steam and Xbox One. You’ll have full access to all game modes on either platform, including the latest arenas. Rocket League will also be 50% off during the trial, so you can pick it up at a discount if you prefer. This offer runs through Sunday, so don’t miss all the soccer ball-kicking, race car driving action. You’d typically expect to pay around $20 for this title at Amazon. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More details below.

Starting this Thursday, July 5 and ending Monday, July 9, Rocket League is FREE to play for everyone on Steam as well as all Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Players on both platforms participating in the Free Weekend will have full access to all of our game modes, Playlists (Casual and Competitive), features and Arenas, including the new Salty Shores Arena we added to Rocket League in May!

Want to keep playing after the Free Weekend has run its course? We’re also running a sale on Steam and Xbox One good for 50% off Rocket League and select DLC. Both discounts run until July 9.

Have fun this weekend (yes, we would love to join your 1v1 Dropshot Rumble tournament) and make sure you hop in Discord with us and post about your awesome ceiling jump reset goals on our subreddit.