Garmin’s Fēnix 3 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch in titanium falls to $300 (40% off)

- Jul. 6th 2018 8:22 am ET

BuyDig is currently offering the Garmin Fēnix 3 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch in titanium for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for around $500, that’s good for a 33% discount and is the best out there. Today’s price drop beats our previous mention by $30 and is the lowest we’ve tracked this year. For comparison, it currently fetches the full list price of $800 at Amazon where it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers.

Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire features:

  • Titanium watch bezel and band reduces weight while improving durability; additional black UV-treated silicone band also included
  • 1.2” sunlight-visible high-resolution color Chroma optically-bonded display
  • Water rated up to 10ATM / 100 meters1; suitable for swimming
  • Omni-directional steel EXO antenna, when paired with GLONASS and EPO, provides an even faster fix and accurate position than GPS alone
  • Utilize one or more Wi-Fi hot spots to automatically sync your data with Garmin Connect and update software (when in range)

