Now’s your chance to get a pair of Snapchat Spectacles for $65 shipped (50% off)

Trusted eBay seller AllDayZip offers the first generation Snapchat Spectacles in black for $64.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $130, that saves you 50%, is one of the first major price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. For comparison, the second generation model goes for $150 right now. Spectacles let you record video hands free and can record content right to Snapchat or be saved direct to your smartphone. Learn more in our in-depth review.
Snapchat Spectacles features:
- Press, Play: Just press the button to start recording a 10-second video from your perspective, hands-free. Press again to extend to 20 or 30 seconds. Spectacles light up to let friends know you’re recording. What you do next is up to you!
- Full Circle: Relive the moment the way you experienced it with our unique circular video format. Rotate your phone to catch every detail. Or, pinch to zoom out and see everything, all at once!
- Your videos are backed up and saved to Memories on Snapchat.
- Share Anywhere: Send your videos to friends, add them to your Story, or save them to your Camera Roll.
- Charge on the Go: No need to bring your Charging Cable along – or even your phone!