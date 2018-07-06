Dock and charge your iPhone on the Twelve South HiRise 2 for $25 (Reg. $40)

HiRise for Apple Watch is an elegant, modern stand that showcases your beautiful new high-tech timepiece while you charge it overnight. The sturdy HiRise holds any Apple Watch at an elevated height and angle that lets you interact with your watch while ti’s charging. It only takes a moment to insert (or remove) your Magnetic Charging Cable, and it can be used with any style Apple Watch band, including closed-loop metal bands. Thoughtful silicone accents and a leather landing pad protect your watch, buckled or not.