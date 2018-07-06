Dock and charge your iPhone on the Twelve South HiRise 2 for $25 (Reg. $40)

- Jul. 6th 2018 7:48 am ET

$25
Twelve South via Amazon offers its HiRise 2 iPhone/iPad Dock for $24.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best available. This is a great way to dock your iPhone, I’ve been using this one on my nightstand for sometime and highly recommend. You’ll need to supply your own Lightning cable. Give one of Anker’s Powerline options a try. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Twelve South HiRise 2 Dock features:

  • Charge your iPhone, iPad and other Lightning accessories
  • Elevates iPhone for hands-free desktop use and display
  • Adjustable Support Posts fit most shells and cases
  • Does not block headphones, speaker or microphones
  • Works with 5m or 1m Apple Lightning Cable (not included)

HiRise for Apple Watch is an elegant, modern stand that showcases your beautiful new high-tech timepiece while you charge it overnight. The sturdy HiRise holds any Apple Watch at an elevated height and angle that lets you interact with your watch while ti’s charging. It only takes a moment to insert (or remove) your Magnetic Charging Cable, and it can be used with any style Apple Watch band, including closed-loop metal bands. Thoughtful silicone accents and a leather landing pad protect your watch, buckled or not.

