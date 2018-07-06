Keep Time Machine, photos, more handy w/ WD’s 1TB Portable HDD: $45 (Reg. up to $60)

Newegg offers the WD My Passport 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $44.99 shipped when code EMCPWPV45 is used at checkout. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $51 at Amazon, this is a match for our last mention of a 1TB portable HDD. Whether you need to store Time Machine backups or photos, this is a great way to keep your data handy when away from home. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Best Buy from thousands.
WD My Passport 1TB HDD features:
- Auto backup with included WD Backup software
- Password protection with hardware encryption
- Reimagined design
- Trusted drive built with WD reliability. Operating temperature- 5°C to 35°C. Non-operating temperature-20°C to 65°C
- USB 3.0 port; USB 2.0 compatible. SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7. Requires reformatting for Mac OS X operating system.