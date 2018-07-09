Giveaway: Win a $100 Amazon Gift Card before Prime Day 2018!

Jul. 9th 2018

Amazon Prime Day 2018
In case you haven’t heard, Prime Day 2018 is exactly one week away. To celebrate, we’re giving away a $100 Amazon gift card to one lucky 9to5Toys reader. Head below to find out how you can win.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the summer. What better way to get ready than with a little free cash? All you have to do is give us a follow on Instagram, like this post and tag a friend in the comments.

We’ll choose a winner on Friday, July 13th at 1PM and send the gift card via e-mail so you have it ready for Prime Day.

Be sure to follow our Twitter account and like our Facebook page ahead of Amazon’s big event. This will be the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any of the best deals next week!

Amazon Prime Day 2018

