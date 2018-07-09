Blue’s enCORE 100i Dynamic Instrument Mic drops to $35 shipped (Reg. $90)

B&H Photo offers the Blue enCORE 100i Dynamic Instrument Microphone for $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $90, and still close to that at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These types of microphones are great for recording instruments or even vocals. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Blue enCORE 100i Dynamic Instrument Mic features:
- Cardioid Polar Pattern
- Custom-Designed Capsule
- Custom-Tuned Acoustic Circuit
- 50 Hz to 16 kHz Frequency Response
- High Maximum SPL
- Integrated Guard Ring
- Low-Profile Grille with Built-In Vents
- XLR 3-Pin Output
- Durable Construction and Finish
- Includes Mic Clip and Storage Pouch