Blue’s enCORE 100i Dynamic Instrument Mic drops to $35 shipped (Reg. $90)

- Jul. 9th 2018 8:42 pm ET

B&H Photo offers the Blue enCORE 100i Dynamic Instrument Microphone for $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $90, and still close to that at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These types of microphones are great for recording instruments or even vocals. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Blue enCORE 100i Dynamic Instrument Mic features:

  • Cardioid Polar Pattern
  • Custom-Designed Capsule
  • Custom-Tuned Acoustic Circuit
  • 50 Hz to 16 kHz Frequency Response
  • High Maximum SPL
  • Integrated Guard Ring
  • Low-Profile Grille with Built-In Vents
  • XLR 3-Pin Output
  • Durable Construction and Finish
  • Includes Mic Clip and Storage Pouch
