Candleman puzzle-platformer drops to $3 on the App Store (Reg. $5)

Candleman is unique puzzle-platformer where players overcome loads of obstacles and puzzles based on light and dark gameplay mechanics. The fairytale-like experience is regularly $5 and is now down to $2.99. The game just recently released on iOS and this is the first major price drop after a brief launch promo. It carries a 4+ star rating on the App Store and the PC port has solid reviews on Steam as well. Check out some gameplay footage below.
Candleman Features:
Candleman: The Complete Journey is a unique puzzle platformer, where light is both a welcome ally and a deceptive foe. Take the role of a little candle who can burn for only 10 seconds, and venture through an unsettling darkness of challenging levels with a smooth difficulty curve. Use your wits to overcome obstacles based on the mechanics of light and shadow, while exploring a wide range of enchanted environments as you seek out the distant glow.