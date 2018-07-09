Candleman puzzle-platformer drops to $3 on the App Store (Reg. $5)

Candleman is unique puzzle-platformer where players overcome loads of obstacles and puzzles based on light and dark gameplay mechanics. The fairytale-like experience is regularly $5 and is now down to $2.99. The game just recently released on iOS and this is the first major price drop after a brief launch promo. It carries a 4+ star rating on the App Store and the PC port has solid reviews on Steam as well. Check out some gameplay footage below.

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

