This pair of Klipsch Bookshelf Speakers is at its lowest price in 2018: from $124 (50% off)

Amazon offers a pair of Klipsch R-15M Bookshelf Speakers for $124.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $250, that’s good for a 50% discount and scores you a savings of $125. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon and is the best discount we’ve seen this year. You can also find these speakers at B&H for $1 less, although they’re currently backordered. Rated 4.7/5 stars from just under 250 shoppers.

Klipsch R-15M Bookshelf Speakers features: