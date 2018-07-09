This pair of Klipsch Bookshelf Speakers is at its lowest price in 2018: from $124 (50% off)

- Jul. 9th 2018 8:28 am ET

Amazon offers a pair of Klipsch R-15M Bookshelf Speakers for $124.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $250, that’s good for a 50% discount and scores you a savings of $125. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon and is the best discount we’ve seen this year. You can also find these speakers at B&H for $1 less, although they’re currently backordered. Rated 4.7/5 stars from just under 250 shoppers.

Klipsch R-15M Bookshelf Speakers features:

  • Get power and versatility in a small package, the Klipsch R-15M bookshelf speakers pack a mean punch.
  • These speakers perform beautifully as a left,center,right, or surround.
  • Dual 5.25″ copper-spun high-output IMG woofers
  • Brushed black polymer veneer cabinet
  • Klipsch Reference Bookshelf speakers feature a rear-firing port that is perfectly match to the cabinet and drivers.

