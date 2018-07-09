Respawn’s RSP-300 gaming chair is fully mesh, has tons of adjustments, and more

Gaming chairs have started to take the PC gaming world by storm. With car racing inspired design, these chairs can both vary in price, function, and feature set. Most gaming chairs are around $250-500 and are seen as a higher-end option to regular chairs, but lower-priced options compared to buying something like a Herman Miller.

High-end office furniture is never cheap, and some office chairs, like Herman Miller, can go for upwards of $1,000 or more. What if you’re on more of a budget and still want to get good lumbar support, fully adjustable armrests, and comfort for long gaming sessions? That’s where Respawn comes in. Its latest RSP-300 gaming chair is a reclining option with a fully mesh back and seat, plus tons of other feature you’d generally only find on higher-end models.

Apple Smart Keyboard

The RSP-300 from Respawn is headlined by its mesh high-back and seat. After owning a Herman Miller Aeron chair for nearly a year, I’ll never own another chair that doesn’t have a mesh seat or back. It’s great for long sitting sessions at my desk when I’m not standing and breathes unbelievably well. When gaming, that’s a must, as it can keep your back and bottom from getting hot and uncomfortable for long sitting sessions.

The seat is also adjustable. Not only in height, but also in the way it moves. You can adjust the depth of the seat relative to the back, making you sit closer or further away depending on what’s more comfortable.

There’s also height and depth adjustable armrests, so you can get them perfect for the most comfortable gaming experience ever. My Herman Miller Aeron chair can adjust the height and angle of the armrests, but I really would swap angle for depth any day.

There is also a reclining function with optional lock, should you need it. With up to 130-degree reclining option, you have an infinite number of angle options between 90- and 130-degrees to give you the most comfortable seating position possible.

Being a high-back office chair, it’s designed to go all the way up to behind your head. Because of this, there is an included head rest pillow that’s also adjustable so you can be comfortable without neck strain. When it comes to back support, there’s also an adjustable lumbar pillow to keep your back arched just right.

With a retail price of $249.99, this chair is more expensive than what you’ll find at Walmart, but is a fraction of what other high-end offerings cost. With great styling, 5 color options, and a weight limit of 275-pounds, this is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming battlestation.