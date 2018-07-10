Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 chip 20% off: $160 shipped

- Jul. 10th 2018 7:57 am ET

View Comments

Newegg offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Gloss Black for $159.99 shipped when promo code EMCSPWEP3 is applied during checkout. Originally $300, Amazon sells them for around $200 and today’s deal is right at our previous mention. Beats Solo3 Headphones sports Apple’s W1 chip, up to 40-hours of battery life and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
  • Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Newegg Beats

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp