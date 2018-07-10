Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 chip 20% off: $160 shipped

Newegg offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Gloss Black for $159.99 shipped when promo code EMCSPWEP3 is applied during checkout. Originally $300, Amazon sells them for around $200 and today’s deal is right at our previous mention. Beats Solo3 Headphones sports Apple’s W1 chip, up to 40-hours of battery life and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:
- With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
- Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
- Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low
- Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.