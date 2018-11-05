Sony’s 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Base is almost 50% off, now down to $156 (2018 low)

Amazon offers the Sony HT-XT2 2.1 Channel Sound Base for $156.10 shipped. That’s good for a $144 discount compared to the going rate at B&H and the best we’ve seen since May 2017. The Sony Sound Base features a more compact form factor than your typical soundbar, Features include dual 2-way tweeter/woofer combo drivers and a built-in subwoofer alongside Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Don’t need the all-in-one design? Vizio’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar is only $130 and still features Bluetooth and a subwoofer. Though for only $26 more, you’ll get Wi-Fi compatibility, Assistant support, Chromecast functionality, and more. If you’re on a much tighter budget, the AmazonBasics 2.1-Channel Soundbar is only $100.

Sony HT-XT2 2.1 Channel Sound Base features: