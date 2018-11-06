BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities

BundleHunt is back with its new Holiday Bundle that includes over 45 popular Mac Apps. Here’s how it works: pay the $5 fee and then you have access to each additional title at just $1 each. Many of these titles sell for $15 to $20 each, so if you’re looking to load up on popular utilities and apps, this is a great time. Each listing will become a permanent part of your library, and you can even purchase multiple license keys if you prefer. More details below, but a few notable apps in the latest BundleHunt promotion include Butler, IMazing, Disk Drill Pro, Roxio Toast Express, and Screens. Check out the entire list right here.

Notable apps in the latest Bundle Hunt: