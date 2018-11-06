Samsung’s 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV hits all-time low at $328 shipped (Reg. $400+)

- Nov. 6th 2018 9:53 am ET

$328
0

Walmart offers the Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $327.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Originally $600, today’s deal is the best available by around 20% and a new all-time low, beating our previous mention by $12. This Samsung Ultra HDTV includes a 50-inch display, 4K capabilities, smart functionality, and two HDMI inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to pick up an extra HDMI cable with your savings to round out that new home theater setup. We recommend these affordable options from AmazonBasics.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV features:

  • UHD 3840 x 2160 LED Panel
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
  • Motion Rate 120 Digitally Smooths Motion
  • Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Screen Mirroring Technology
  • USB / 2 x HDMI
  • Contrast Enhancer
  • Dolby Digital Plus
$328

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Samsung

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp