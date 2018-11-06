Samsung’s 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV hits all-time low at $328 shipped (Reg. $400+)

Walmart offers the Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $327.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Originally $600, today’s deal is the best available by around 20% and a new all-time low, beating our previous mention by $12. This Samsung Ultra HDTV includes a 50-inch display, 4K capabilities, smart functionality, and two HDMI inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to pick up an extra HDMI cable with your savings to round out that new home theater setup. We recommend these affordable options from AmazonBasics.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV features: