Air fryers don’t have to cost hundreds: this 6.5L model is only $70 today (Reg. $95+)

- Nov. 7th 2018 1:04 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $86+ $70
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Chefman 6.5L Analog Air Fryer (Black/Stainless Steel, RJ38-V2-65) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $95, it is currently on sale at Amazon for $86, where it has never gone for less. It features variable temperature settings, a dishwasher-safe frying basket, a large 6.5 liter capacity, and a 30-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All things considered, if you need an air fryer with this kind of capacity, you’ll be hard pressed to find one for less. The popular Philips model has less than half the capacity and goes for $200. However, if you don’t need that much space the GoWise option has solid reviews and goes for $52.

Chefman 6.5L Analog Air Fryer:

6.5L capacity

Accommodates many foods for a variety of cooking options.

Dishwasher-safefrying basket

For easy cleaning.

Adjustable thermostat

Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes.

Timer

Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results.

1700W of power

For efficient performance.

Get this deal
Reg. $86+ $70

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard