Air fryers don’t have to cost hundreds: this 6.5L model is only $70 today (Reg. $95+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Chefman 6.5L Analog Air Fryer (Black/Stainless Steel, RJ38-V2-65) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $95, it is currently on sale at Amazon for $86, where it has never gone for less. It features variable temperature settings, a dishwasher-safe frying basket, a large 6.5 liter capacity, and a 30-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
All things considered, if you need an air fryer with this kind of capacity, you’ll be hard pressed to find one for less. The popular Philips model has less than half the capacity and goes for $200. However, if you don’t need that much space the GoWise option has solid reviews and goes for $52.
Chefman 6.5L Analog Air Fryer:
6.5L capacity
Accommodates many foods for a variety of cooking options.
Dishwasher-safefrying basket
For easy cleaning.
Adjustable thermostat
Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes.
Timer
Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results.
1700W of power
For efficient performance.