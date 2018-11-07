Relive your childhood w/ this retro Lite Brite Magic Screen Toy Set: $11 shipped (over 25% off)

- Nov. 7th 2018 1:06 pm ET

$11
0

Amazon is offering the Lite Brite Magic Screen Toy Set (Retro Style) for $10.97 shipped. That’s over 25% off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $2. Show the kids in your family a toy from your childhood with this retro classic. Don’t forget to sing the jingle. Rated 4/5 stars.

Shake things up when you apply your savings towards some additional Lite Brite templates for around $8. There are plenty of options to choose from and they are sure to keep you and others around entertained.

Lite Brite Magic Screen Toy features:

  • Easy and fun for anyone of all ages, just follow the template or Art Guide pictures to put the corresponding colored pegs into the directed peg holes & anyone can create beautiful pictures that glow
  • Comes with 156 round pegs in white, yellow, blue, pink, orange and green, 1 transparent removable storage tray, 2 templates to follow on the tablet, Art Guide with 9 more pictures to follow

$11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Lite-Brite

About the Author