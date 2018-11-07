Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XS Max Commuter Case $30 shipped, more

Amazon offers the OtterBox iPhone XS Max Commuter Protective Case in black for $29.95 shipped. Having more recently been selling for $35, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches the full $50 at Best Buy and direct from OtterBox. This 2-piece case protects your iPhone XS Max against drops, bumps, and other hazards. It includes OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 100 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Insignia 8000mAh Portable Charger: $15 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy
- OLALA 75mAh Charger w/ MFi Lightning Cable: $14 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
- w/ code 1OLALA58
- OLALA 3.3-Ft MFi Lightning Cable: $4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code 50OLALA1RO
- Aukey 30W 30000mAh Power Bank: $55.50 (Reg. $77) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEY77W
- Unitek USB Car Charger Adapter w/ four-port hub: $11 (Reg. $16) | eBay
- Techkey iPhone XS Max 6000mAh Battery Case: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code RMXH3O3E
- iClever Bluetooth FM Transmitter Car Kit: $14 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code BP2O8W8M
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Sony WHH800/B H.Ear On 2 Mini Bluetooth Headphones: $90 (Reg. $230) | BuyDig
- Sennheiser HD1 Headphones: $150 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- IQIYI 3.3-Foot MFi Lightning Charger Cable: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code G4FIKUM8
- Aukey 27W USB-C Charger: $14 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code D46QATP7
- Cubevit iPhone XS Max Screen Protector 3-Pack: $4 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code N6WWO9AA
Protect your Apple iPhone XS Max while traveling with this OtterBox Commuter case. The slim two-layer shell defends against everyday wear and tear without adding bulk, and the shock-absorbing materials serve as a buffer between your device and the outside world. The port covers of this OtterBox Commuter case are sealed to keep dust and dirt at bay.