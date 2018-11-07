Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox iPhone XS Max Commuter Case $30 shipped, more

Amazon offers the OtterBox iPhone XS Max Commuter Protective Case in black for $29.95 shipped. Having more recently been selling for $35, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches the full $50 at Best Buy and direct from OtterBox. This 2-piece case protects your iPhone XS Max against drops, bumps, and other hazards. It includes OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 100 customers.

