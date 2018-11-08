The floodgates have opened for Black Friday ad leaks, and we’re continuing with Newegg now. I frequent Newegg when looking for computer or gaming peripherals and products. Thankfully, that’s just what’s featured during in year’s Newegg Black Friday ad. Be sure to sign up for Newegg’s Premiere club or Shoprunner so you can score free shipping and exclusive deals. Head below for a look at the Newegg Black Friday ad and our favorite deals.

Newegg Black Friday ad leaks early

We expected the Newegg Black Friday ad to come a little later in the month. But, having extra time to prepare is never bad! Black Friday will begin for Newegg on November 19th at 9 AM PT, and run through November 24th at 11:59 PM PT.

There are doorbusters, day-specific deals, and promo codes to be had all throughout the ad. And, as you’d expect, plenty of savings on computer components, accessories, and more. One of the items I’m probably most excited about that’s on sale is the computer peripherals. You’ll be able to score some great savings on graphics cards, extra RAM, or even external hard drives. You can also find a number of printers, keyboards, and mice on sale for those who are looking to upgrade the office.

Newegg also has a selection of TVs on sale for those looking to upgrade their home theater. One standout here is the LG 49-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $327, which normally goes for around $400 at Newegg. This is a great upgrade to any home theater on a budget. You’ll get 4K UHD graphics along with built-in smart capabilities.

Another great discount is on the Bose SoundWear Companion, which will be marked down to $249 from its normal pricing of $299. It’s rare that we see the SoundWear Companion go on sale, so this is a great opportunity to pick one up.

Other notable deals from the Newegg Black Friday ad:

Newegg Black Friday ad

Source: BestBlackFriday

