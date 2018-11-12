Stop the madness! Save $120/year by owning this DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for $32.50 (Cert. Refurb)

Amazon offers the Motorola ARRIS SURFboard SB6183 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem in certified refurbished condition for $32.40 shipped. It costs $62 in new condition at Amazon after clipping the on-page coupon. Our previous refurbished mention was $35. Stop renting your cable modem and reclaim up to $120 per year. This unit is rated for most popular providers like Comcast, Time Warner, Spectrum and others. Be sure to confirm with your ISP before purchasing. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 3,600 Amazon reviewers.
With your savings, be sure to pick up a few Ethernet cables to complete your new setup.
Motorola ARRIS SB6183 features:
- APPROVED with Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse), Cox and more. If not sure call your cable provider to find out if approved to use. REQUIRES Cable Internet Service
- Not compatible with: Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink
- Cable Modem only (no WiFi router). 16 download & 4 upload channels
- Internet speeds up to 686 Mbps Download and 131 Mbps Upload based on your cable ISP subscription. Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to computer or router.
- Ideal for streaming HD Video and gaming on multiple devices at a time
- 2 year warranty. Supports IPv4 and IPv6 – the latest Internet standard