Stop the madness! Save $120/year by owning this DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for $32.50 (Cert. Refurb)

Amazon offers the Motorola ARRIS SURFboard SB6183 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem in certified refurbished condition for $32.40 shipped. It costs $62 in new condition at Amazon after clipping the on-page coupon. Our previous refurbished mention was $35. Stop renting your cable modem and reclaim up to $120 per year. This unit is rated for most popular providers like Comcast, Time Warner, Spectrum and others. Be sure to confirm with your ISP before purchasing. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 3,600 Amazon reviewers.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a few Ethernet cables to complete your new setup.

Motorola ARRIS SB6183 features: