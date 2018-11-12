Stop the madness! Save $120/year by owning this DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for $32.50 (Cert. Refurb)

- Nov. 12th 2018 10:30 am ET

$32.50
0

Amazon offers the Motorola ARRIS SURFboard SB6183 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem in certified refurbished condition for $32.40 shipped. It costs $62 in new condition at Amazon after clipping the on-page coupon. Our previous refurbished mention was $35. Stop renting your cable modem and reclaim up to $120 per year. This unit is rated for most popular providers like Comcast, Time Warner, Spectrum and others. Be sure to confirm with your ISP before purchasing. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 3,600 Amazon reviewers.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a few Ethernet cables to complete your new setup.

Motorola ARRIS SB6183 features:

  • APPROVED with Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse), Cox and more. If not sure call your cable provider to find out if approved to use. REQUIRES Cable Internet Service
  • Not compatible with: Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink
  • Cable Modem only (no WiFi router). 16 download & 4 upload channels
  • Internet speeds up to 686 Mbps Download and 131 Mbps Upload based on your cable ISP subscription. Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to computer or router.
  • Ideal for streaming HD Video and gaming on multiple devices at a time
  • 2 year warranty. Supports IPv4 and IPv6 – the latest Internet standard
$32.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Motorola

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp