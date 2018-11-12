Today only, the LG V30+ 128GB Smartphone can be yours for $400 shipped (Reg. $680)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Breed (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the Unlocked LG V30+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. That’s good for an over 40% discount from the going rate at B&H and one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Standout features include a six-inch OLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance, a USB-C charging port, and more. So far it carries a 4.3/5 star rating, and you can head over to our hands-on review for an in-depth look.
Use your savings from today’s sale to wrap your new smartphone in a case starting from under $10 at Amazon. Better yet, pick up an additional USB-C cable to keep in your car or bag.
LG V30+ Smartphone features:
- GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
- North American Variant/US Compatible LTE
- Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.0″ OLED Touchscreen Display
- 16MP + 13MP Rear Cameras / 5MP Front
- 128GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM
- QuadHD+ 2880 x 1440 Resolution
- IP68 Water and Dust Resistant
- Embedded 3300mAh Battery
- Android 7.1.2 Nougat