Today only, the LG V30+ 128GB Smartphone can be yours for $400 shipped (Reg. $680)

- Nov. 12th 2018 8:17 am ET

$680 $400
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Breed (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the Unlocked LG V30+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. That’s good for an over 40% discount from the going rate at B&H and one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Standout features include a six-inch OLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance, a USB-C charging port, and more. So far it carries a 4.3/5 star rating, and you can head over to our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Use your savings from today’s sale to wrap your new smartphone in a case starting from under $10 at Amazon. Better yet, pick up an additional USB-C cable to keep in your car or bag.

LG V30+ Smartphone features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • North American Variant/US Compatible LTE
  • Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.0″ OLED Touchscreen Display
  • 16MP + 13MP Rear Cameras / 5MP Front
  • 128GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM
  • QuadHD+ 2880 x 1440 Resolution
  • IP68 Water and Dust Resistant
  • Embedded 3300mAh Battery
  • Android 7.1.2 Nougat
$680 $400

