Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $10 or less: Overcooked, Escapists 2, Worms, more

While many of the deals in our previous Nintendo Switch eShop roundup are still live, we have a batch of new price drops for you today. Highlighted by titles like Overcooked and The Escapists 2, today’s deals are starting from just $2.50 and will surely keep you busy until Super Smash Ultimate hits early next month. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale and over to this morning’s game roundup for even more.

We just got the new details on Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle with exclusive new Joy-Con right after YouTube officially landed on Switch. You also can now pair your Nintendo Switch with the Labo Vehicle Kit for just $60 and Nyko’s Charge Block Pro for the Switch Pro Controller is still just $12 shipped.

Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!

On the Nintendo Switch™, you can now experience the crazy couch co-operative action of Overcooked wherever you choose. Simply remove the Nintendo Switch console from the Nintendo Switch Dock™ to take your culinary adventures on the road, just like our plucky chefs travelling around the Onion Kingdom!