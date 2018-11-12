Victorinox chef-quality 4-piece Knife Set drops to $100 at Amazon (Reg. $130)

- Nov. 12th 2018 2:28 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Victorinox 4-Piece Knife Set with Fibrox Handles for $99.99 shipped. Regularly around $130, today’s deal is 23% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon low in the last year, and the best we can find. While now out of stock, Walmart had this set on sale for $120. Widely considered to be one of the best ways to bring chef-quality knives in to your kitchen, this Victorinox set includes everything you need: 8-inch chef’s knife, 10-1/4-inch bread knife, 6-inch chef/utility knife, and 4-inch paring knife. Rated 4+ stars from over 560 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t care about the brand name here, you can get an entire knife block set for significantly less. The highly-rated AmazonBasics models are a great place to start especially considering you can grab the 14-piece set for just $23 shipped right now. You can also grab the Premium 18-Piece AmazonBasics Knife Block Set for $25 less than the 4-piece Victorinox as well.

Victorinox 4-Piece Knife Set:

  • Set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 10-1/4-inch bread knife, a 6-inch chef/utility knife, and a 4-inch paring knife
  • High carbon stainless-steel blade provides maximum sharpness and edge retention; conical ground through length and depth for a wider break point
  • Blade stamped from cold-rolled steel; bolsterless edge for use of entire blade and ease of sharpening; ice tempered to sustain sharpness longer
  • Handles are textured, slip resistant, and ergonomically designed for balance and comfort
  • “Best-in-class” commercial grade cutlery is the knife of choice for professionals
  • Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging
