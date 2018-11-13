Amazon 1-Day Ride-on Toy Sale: John Deere, Cars, Radio Flyer and much more from $39

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off ride-on toys from various brands. The deals start at $39 with free shipping across the board. One standout deal is the Peg Perego John Deere Mini Power Loader for $119.99. Regularly up to $200, today’s deal is at least 20% off the regular going rate at Amazon and the best available. It features a 6v rechargeable battery, front dump bucket and accelerator. Rated for use indoors or on smooth outside surfaces at 2.5MPH. Amazon reviews are positive with a 4/5 star rating thus far. Check out the entire sale for even more ride-on toys from $39.

If you’re not ready to spend $100+ today, consider going with the top-rated PlasmaCar at $39 in various colors which is also a part of the Gold Box sale. Today’s deal is over 20% off and at Amazon all-time low pricing.

Peg Perego John Deere Mini Power Loader features: